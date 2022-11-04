Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nofx
Fat Mike Is No ‘Punk Rock Cliché’
Remi Wolf
Inside Remi Wolf’s Wild World of Pop Destruction
Dave Stewart Kaya Stewart
Artist x Artist: Dave Stewart x Kaya Stewart

Hear New Animal Collective Song From Upcoming Film The Inspection

‘Crucible’ is part of group’s original score for the movie, which opens Nov. 18
Animal Collective
Mat Hayward / Contributor

Animal Collective has released the first song from its original score for the upcoming movie The Inspection, which opens Nov. 18 in New York and Los Angeles and Dec. 2 nationwide. “Crucible” is drenched in the group’s signature vocal layering and decorated by cascades of acoustic piano.

 

“I wanted us to conjure the feeling of being strong but also showing vulnerability — the desire to ask a community or a loved one to have your back and support you and the expectation that it will happen,” group member Avey Tare says of the song.

The Inspection is based on the life of Elegance Bratton, who wrote and directed the project. Bratton, who is gay and African-American, enlisted in the U.S. Marines as a young man, only to battle homophobia and condemnation from his family. His character in the film is rechristened as Ellis French and portrayed by Broadway star Jeremy Pope.

Animal Collective

Also Read

Animal Collective Cancels European Tour Due To COVID-Era ‘Economic Realities’

“We wanted to create the right rhythms to blur the line between what French thinks is real and what is really happening, so those fantasy sequences could serve as the evolution of French’s inner life,” Bratton says. “In essence, we wanted to create a sense of the stir craziness of the monotony of boot camp, juxtaposed with the massive transformation Ellis French undergoes. Animal Collective provides the perfect backdrop to shrink and expand the time according to the emotion.”

As previously reported, Animal Collective was forced to scrap its planned fall European tour due to economic and mental health hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The group will be heard on John Cale’s upcoming album, Mercy, which will be released on Jan. 20.

Here is the track list for The Inspection:

Shelter to Inez
Birth Certificate
Bus Ride
Laws Beat
Seeing Rosales
Buzz Cuts
Reveille
Caterpillars
Phase 1
Shower Fantasy (Movie Edit)
Shower Fantasy (Original Mix)
Shower Anger
Thanksgiving
Stress Position
Drills
Phase 2
Drowning Man
Flashlights
Human Target
Cover Up
Phone Call
Phase 3
War Paint
Crucible
Fight Pit
Disappear French
Oohrah
Sixteen With Nobody
Reflection
Wish I Knew You (featuring Indigo De Souza)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

you may like

more from spin

Dave Stewart Kaya Stewart
Artist x Artist

Artist x Artist: Dave Stewart x Kaya Stewart

Photographer: Loren Haynes
SPIN DNA

The Story Behind Our 1985 Pat Benatar Cover

No Trigger is serious, silly, and everything in between. (Photo by Joe Gonzalez-Dufresne)
Interviews

No Trigger Returned After a Decade to Show Why They’re More Punk Than Most Bands

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top