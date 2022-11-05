Instagram Facebook Twitter
Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality TV Star, Dies at Age 34

The singer and actor started his career at 9-years-old and had since launched into rap music

Aaron Carter, pop singer/rapper and star of reality show “House of Carters,” has died at the age of 34, according to multiple media reports.  He was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California today, according to TMZ who was first to report the news. The outlet states that Carter (brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter) was found unresponsive around 11 AM local time. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the death though no cause has been released yet as the investigation is ongoing.

Born in 1987 in Tampa, Florida, Carter started his career as a pop star at the young age of 9-years-old and was a kid star on Nickelodeon. He also toured early on with the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears as an opening act. In recent years, he launched into a rap career and appeared on a few reality shows also including Dancing With The Stars.

More to come…

 

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

