Instagram Facebook Twitter
Big Joanie
Book Club: Big Joanie’s Bonds Run Deep, and One of Those Bonds Is Bell Hooks
Iggy Pop Sets January Release for New Album, Every Loser
Musician HAPPIE: ‘I Was Standing on a Stage at the Concentration Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau…’

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket

(Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Name  Glen Phillips

Best known for  I’m the singer for Toad the Wet Sprocket. You said be serious or funny. That’s both, right?

Current city  Santa Barbara, CA

Really want to be in Santa Barbara (it’s my hometown) but able to afford it.

Excited about  Releasing my new solo record, There Is So Much Here (November 4). Also listening to Abe Partridge’s excellent podcast Alabama Astronaut, about the music of Pentecostal snake handlers.

My current music collection has a lot of  My music collection has a lot of media formats I no longer have a way of playing. It’s all over the map, but there’s a lot of singer/songwriters in there.

And a little bit of  Kwaali.

Preferred format  I kind of hate streaming for reasons of sound quality and artist compensation, but that’s what I currently listen to, just because of the convenience. Not sure whether that means I have a weak backbone or if it’s just a sign of the times.

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1
Lamp Lit Prose, Dirty Projectors

 

 

This is the work of a genius who is incapable of making accessible pop music trying to make a record of accessible pop music, or at least that’s how I see it. The lyrics, arrangements and songs are brilliant, and nothing happens the way you would expect it to happen. I keep finding new details and falling deeper in love with it.

2
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

 

 

Lush, cinematic, soaring and yet still intimate and understated. A masterpiece of writing and arrangement.

3
Emmaar, Tinariwen

 

 

Honestly, I’d take almost any of their albums. Deep grooves, beautiful rough voices, smoking guitars and the relief of the lyrics being in Tuareg so I’m never distracted by words.

4
Revolver, The Beatles

 

 

Beatles over Stones for me. Not much more to say.

5
Malibu, Anderson .Paak

 

 

Great at every level. Intense musicality, great songwriting and deadly grooves.

Choices will change tomorrow. So it goes…

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Macklemore
Addiction

Macklemore Still Has Everything to Prove

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

you may like

more from spin

Rihanna
News

Hear Another New Rihanna Song From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket

Taylor Swift
News

Taylor Swift Adds 17 Shows to Massive 2023 U.S. Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top