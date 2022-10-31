Yeah Yeah Yeahs Release ‘Wolf’ Video Featuring Severance Star

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Song is also available in a remix by Boys Noize
Photo: Jason Al-Taan

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have debuted a new video for the slinky “Wolf” with Severance star Britt Lower and The OA‘s Will Brill, adding further shine to their recently released first album in nine years, Cool It Down.

Directed by Allie Avital, the clip could double for a short film with its engaging narrative arc and incredible acting from Lower, who embodies the duality of the song.

 

“It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit,” frontwoman Karen O shared in a statement. “Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves – always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell.”

yeah yeah yeahs

Welcome to the Year of Indie Sleaze

“We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Britt as the lead in the video. YYYs are serious nerds for Severance. What luck when the stars align.”

“When I heard the title of the song and description of the role were both ‘Wolf,’ it was a full body ‘yes,’” Lower said. “To get to work on a story about a woman discovering the wild within and without was a dream. And to do so alongside legend Karen O … I mean, I’m speechless.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have also released a remix of “Wolf” by Boys Noize, which can be heard here. The group will play a handful of shows in November in Mexico.

Selena Fragassi

