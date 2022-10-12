Wye Oak’s Cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Finally Hits Streaming Services

Eight years after recording a cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” for the AV Club’s Undercover series, Wye Oak has finally released the track on all digital streaming platforms.

Wye Oak frequently covered the song in concert from 2014 through 2018, but this is the first official release of this version, which was recorded at the AV Club’s Chicago offices. The group made a record five appearances on the late, great Undercover, putting their own spin on songs such as Danzig’s “Mother” and The Kings’ “Strangers.”

Wye Oak’s most recent studio album is The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, which came out in 2018. A 10th anniversary edition of Civilian followed last year. In April, the group reissued its 2007 debut album If Children, originally released under the name Monarch, on vinyl for the first time.

Group member Jenn Wasner has also been active with her other project, Flock Of Dimes, which put out a collection of unreleased tracks, Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, this spring.