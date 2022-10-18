Watch Wilco’s Paranormal Elks Lodge Party in ‘A Lifetime To Find’ Video

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Songwriter S.G. Goodman on Making Music That Heals
Wilco kicks back a few rounds with a cast of paranormal characters, including a Death puppet, in the new video for its song “A Lifetime To Find.” Directed by Joe Aidonidis, the clip was filmed at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Mass., also home to Wilco’s annual Solid Sound festival at the MASS MoCA museum.

 

“A Lifetime To Find” is drawn from Wilco’s latest album, Cruel Country, which will see its first physical release on vinyl and CD Jan. 20 via the group’s dBpm label. Red and white vinyl variants will be available in a limited quantity through independent retailers. This summer, Cruel Country was included as one of SPIN‘s best rock albums of 2022, alongside releases from The Smile, Wet Leg, Destroyer, Sharon Van Etten and others.

Wilco is off the road for the remainder of 2022, but frontman Jeff Tweedy will play one-off solo shows tomorrow (Oct. 19) in Lexington, Ky., as part of the Kentucky Theater’s 100th birthday celebration, and Dec. 2 in Three Oaks, Mich.

The band, which also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot earlier this year, will return to live duty in 2023 with an April 6-8 run in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Jonathan Cohen

