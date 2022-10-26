White Reaper Turns the ‘Pages’ on New Album Asking for a Ride

Louisville, Ky.-based rock quintet White Reaper is back today (Oct. 26) with a new single, “Pages,” ahead of the Jan. 27 release of its latest Elektra album, Asking for a Ride. “Pages” is accompanied by a video directed by the legendary Lance Bangs (Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Slint).

“It seems like ‘Pages’ could’ve easily existed on one of our earlier records — it’s just a few chords and a simple melody,” vocalist/guitarist Tony Esposito says. “But because of that, I’d say that it’s pretty unique to the rest of our new album. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

The “Pages” clip was shot around the Keller Fountain in Bangs’ adopted home base of Portland, Ore., and follows his work on the group’s “Real Long Time” video in 2019. “White Reaper are a joy to make things with — five guys that are good company in recording studios, house parties, live shows, and anywhere else you can spend time among them,” Bangs says. “We filmed on a bright, warm afternoon and conjured up a video that feels like the song: dynamic, catchy, genuine.”

Asking for a Ride is the follow-up to 2019’s You Deserve Love, which spawned the No. 1 Billboard Alternative Airplay hit “Might Be Right.” The new album also features “Fog Machine,” the riff of which seems descended from Kiss’ classic “Detroit Rock City,” the early Foo Fighters-ish “Bozo,” and the breakneck punk-powered title track.

White Reaper will support Asking for a Ride on a 2023 tour beginning Feb. 7 in Lexington, Ky., with alternating support from Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Taipei Houston, and Mamalarky.

Here are White Reaper’s tour dates:

Feb. 7: Lexington, Ky. (The Burl)

Feb. 9: Indianapolis (Hi-Fi)

Feb. 10: Columbus, Oh. (Newport Music Hall)

Feb. 11: St. Louis (Delmar Hall)

Feb. 13: Houston (Warehouse Studio)

Feb. 14: Austin, Tx. (Scoot Inn)

Feb. 15: Dallas (Granada)

Feb. 17: Albuquerque, Nm. (Launchpad)

Feb. 18: Phoenix (Crescent Ballroom)

Feb. 19: San Diego (Music Box)

Feb. 21: Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre)

Feb. 22: San Francisco (August Hall)

Feb. 24: Portland, Ore. (Hawthorne Theatre)

feb. 26: Vancouver (Rickshaw Theatre)

March 2: Denver (Summit)

March 3: Omaha, Neb. (Waiting Room)

March 4: Kansas City, Mo. (Madrid)

March 6: Des Moines, Ia. (Wooly’s)

March 8: Madison, Wisc. (Majestic Theatre)

March 9: Detroit (St. Andrews Hall)

March 10: Chicago (Metro)

March 11: Cleveland (Beachland Ballroom)

March 12: Pittsburgh (Mr. Small’s)

March 14: Toronto (Opera House)

March 17: New York (Irving Plaza)

March 18: Philadelphia (Underground Arts)

March 19: Boston (Royale)

March 22: Carrboro, N.C. (Cat’s Cradle)

March 23: Atlanta (Hell)

March 24: Nashville (Basement East)

March 25: Louisville, Ky. (Headliners)