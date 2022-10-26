Instagram Facebook Twitter
Of Course Rock Stars Make Bourbon…But Are They Any Good?
Supreme Ascendancy: Inside King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s New, Strange Trip
Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

White Reaper Turns the ‘Pages’ on New Album Asking for a Ride

Project will be released Jan. 27 by Elektra
Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

Louisville, Ky.-based rock quintet White Reaper is back today (Oct. 26) with a new single, “Pages,” ahead of the Jan. 27 release of its latest Elektra album, Asking for a Ride. “Pages” is accompanied by a video directed by the legendary Lance Bangs (Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Slint).

“It seems like ‘Pages’ could’ve easily existed on one of our earlier records — it’s just a few chords and a simple melody,” vocalist/guitarist Tony Esposito says. “But because of that, I’d say that it’s pretty unique to the rest of our new album. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

The “Pages” clip was shot around the Keller Fountain in Bangs’ adopted home base of Portland, Ore., and follows his work on the group’s “Real Long Time” video in 2019. “White Reaper are a joy to make things with — five guys that are good company in recording studios, house parties, live shows, and anywhere else you can spend time among them,” Bangs says. “We filmed on a bright, warm afternoon and conjured up a video that feels like the song: dynamic, catchy, genuine.”

Asking for a Ride is the follow-up to 2019’s You Deserve Love, which spawned the No. 1 Billboard Alternative Airplay hit “Might Be Right.” The new album also features “Fog Machine,” the riff of which seems descended from Kiss’ classic “Detroit Rock City,” the early Foo Fighters-ish “Bozo,” and the breakneck punk-powered title track.

Baseball

Also Read

109 Musicians Predict the 2022 Baseball Season

White Reaper will support Asking for a Ride on a 2023 tour beginning Feb. 7 in Lexington, Ky., with alternating support from Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Taipei Houston, and Mamalarky.

Here are White Reaper’s tour dates:

Feb. 7: Lexington, Ky. (The Burl)
Feb. 9: Indianapolis (Hi-Fi)
Feb. 10: Columbus, Oh. (Newport Music Hall)
Feb. 11: St. Louis (Delmar Hall)
Feb. 13: Houston (Warehouse Studio)
Feb. 14: Austin, Tx. (Scoot Inn)
Feb. 15: Dallas (Granada)
Feb. 17: Albuquerque, Nm. (Launchpad)
Feb. 18: Phoenix (Crescent Ballroom)
Feb. 19: San Diego (Music Box)
Feb. 21: Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre)
Feb. 22: San Francisco (August Hall)
Feb. 24: Portland, Ore. (Hawthorne Theatre)
feb. 26: Vancouver (Rickshaw Theatre)
March 2: Denver (Summit)
March 3: Omaha, Neb. (Waiting Room)
March 4: Kansas City, Mo. (Madrid)
March 6: Des Moines, Ia. (Wooly’s)
March 8: Madison, Wisc. (Majestic Theatre)
March 9: Detroit (St. Andrews Hall)
March 10: Chicago (Metro)
March 11: Cleveland (Beachland Ballroom)
March 12: Pittsburgh (Mr. Small’s)
March 14: Toronto (Opera House)
March 17: New York (Irving Plaza)
March 18: Philadelphia (Underground Arts)
March 19: Boston (Royale)
March 22: Carrboro, N.C. (Cat’s Cradle)
March 23: Atlanta (Hell)
March 24: Nashville (Basement East)
March 25: Louisville, Ky. (Headliners)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

you may like

more from spin

Danny DeRusso
All Eyes On

Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

Photo: Jimmy Fontaine
News

White Reaper Turns the ‘Pages’ on New Album Asking for a Ride

Photo: Ebru Yildiz
News

Algiers Drafts Zack de la Rocha, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring for New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top