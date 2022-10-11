Blink-182, Green Day to Headline When We Were Young 2023

The first When We Were Young festival takes place in Las Vegas in less than two weeks. The demand for the festival, which features headliners Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World and more, was so high that the promoters had to add a second weekend. Based on that success alone, next year’s lineup has been revealed, and if you’re a Blink-182 fan, that’s good news.

The newly-reunited Blink and Green Day will headline the 2023 edition of When We Were Young. Other artists confirmed on the lineup are 30 Seconds to Mars, the Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low. Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against and a reunited Something Corporate will also feature.

Just like this year’s event, When We Were Young will take place at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.

Fans can sign up now for the presale that begins Friday, October 14 at 10 am PST. GA tickets start at $249.99, GA+ tickets start at $419.99 and VIP tickets start at $519.99.

On Tuesday morning, Blink-182 announced that they were reuniting the band’s classic lineup, which featured Mark Hoppus on bass/vocals, Tom DeLonge on guitar/vocals and Travis Barker on drums. DeLonge left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

Green Day has spent most of the year on tour, including headlining Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.