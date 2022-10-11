Instagram Facebook Twitter
Weyes Blood Mulls Love on Interstate 5 on New Song ‘Grapevine’

New album ‘And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ arrives Nov. 18
Weyes Blood
Photo: Neil Krug

Weyes Blood mulls love and loss while traveling on southern California’s Interstate 5 on her new song “Grapevine,” the second track from her upcoming album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. The project will be released Nov. 18 by Sub Pop.

“Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a ‘grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain,” Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering says. “Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”

 

The 10-track And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is the follow-up to 2019’s Titanic Rising and was produced by Mering with help from Jonathan Rado and Rodaidh McDonald. According to Sub Pop, the album is about “being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos.”

Weyes Blood will unveil the new material with Dec. 8-9 shows in Los Angeles, followed by an international tour beginning Jan. 28 in Berlin.

Jonathan Cohen

