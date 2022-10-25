Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Mars Volta
The Mars Volta’s Maximum Improv
Of Course Rock Stars Make Bourbon…But Are They Any Good?
CLoud Rat
Cloud Rat Find Exhilaration in Chaos, and More New Metal

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Drops New Single, 2023 Tour Dates

As-yet-untitled double album will be released sometime in 2023
(Photo by Mike Windle / Getty Images for Coachella)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra hasn’t released a new album since 2018, but the group will reward patient fans with an as-yet-untitled double album next year via Jagjaguwar. The project’s first single, “I Killed Captain Cook,” is out today and finds UMO leader Ruban Nielson accompanying himself solo on acoustic guitar.

The track “is told from the perspective of the Hawaiian that killed Captain James Cook, the English explorer largely responsible for the colonization of Polynesia, who attempted to kidnap Hawaiian chief Kalaniʻōpuʻu, and eventually met his demise in Hawai’i as a result,” according to a press release.

Nielson’s mother Deedee Aipolani Nielson, “a Kanaka Maoli from Hilo and Miss Aloha Hula 1973,” used to tell him the story of Captain Cook as a child, and he wrote the song in tribute to her. The elder Nielson also appears in the song’s music video.

 

Best Songs 2021

Also Read

The 30 Best Songs of 2021

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will return to the road March 20 in Spokane, Wash., and will then play five shows in the U.K. starting in late May. The new album is the follow-up to 2018’s IC-01 Hanoi, UMO’s second full-length release of that year following Sex & Food. The group released two one-off singles last year, “Weekend Run” and “That Life,” and both are expected to appear on the forthcoming album.

Here are Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s tour dates:

March 20: Spokane, Wash. (Knitting Factory)
March 22: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom)
March 25: Seattle (Moore Theatre)
March 27: Sacramento, Calif. (Ace of Spades)
March 28: San Francisco (Fillmore)
March 31: San Diego (The Observatory)
April 1: Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium)
April 2: Phoenix (The Van Buren)
April 4: Denver (Ogden Theatre)
April 5: Kansas City, Mo. (Uptown Theater)
April 6: St. Louis (The Pageant)
April 7: Minneapolis (First Avenue)
April 8: Chicago (Radius)
April 10: Detroit (Majestic Theatre)
April 11: Toronto (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)
April 13-14: New York (Webster Hall)
April 18: Washington, D.C. (9:30 Club)
April 21: Philadelphia (Fillmore)
April 22: Boston (Roadrunner)
May 30: Bexhill, England (De La Warr Pavilion)
May 31: London (O2 Brixton Academy)
June 15: Manchester, England (Albert Hall)
June 16: Leeds, England (Stylus)
June 17: Glasgow (Galvanizers Yard)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

Mental Health

Bloom Vol. 28: More Than One

you may like

more from spin

CLoud Rat
Blast Rites

Cloud Rat Find Exhilaration in Chaos, and More New Metal

(Photo by Mike Windle / Getty Images for Coachella)
News

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Drops New Single, 2023 Tour Dates

Quasi
News

Quasi Reassembles for New Album, 2023 Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top