Tom DeLonge Inks Distribution Deal for Directorial Debut, Monsters of California

Fresh off announcing his return to Blink-182 after a seven-year break, Tom DeLonge has inked a deal with Screen Media for the worldwide rights to the sci-fi adventure film Monsters of California, for which he composed original music, directed, and co-wrote. The project was co-written by Ian Miller and will be produced through DeLonge’s To the Stars Media alongside Cartel Pictures.

“If you take skateboarders, UFOs, and Bigfoot, which pretty much sums up my entire life, you get a wild ride that will remind everyone of our early love of Amblin Films that inspired so many,” longtime UFO buff DeLonge says of the film, which will be out next year. “I’m so thankful that Screen Media believed in me and my partner Stan Spry to create a coming-of-age adventure that will give the entire family a thrill that they won’t ever forget.”

Monsters of California stars Jack Samson (Zodiac), Camille Kostek (Free Guy), Casper Van Dien (Salvage Marines), Richard Kind (The Watcher), and Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives). The film follows a teenager and his troublesome friends on a journey to uncover the truth about paranormal events in Southern California.

“We are excited to be bringing Tom Delonge’s feature film directorial debut to audiences,” said Seth Needle, EVP Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media. “We know that fans of both Tom’s music with Blink-182 and his work in the field of extraterrestrials and UFOs will love going on this sci-fi adventure. As the band returns to arenas, and global interest around UFOs builds, we couldn’t be more thrilled with our timing in releasing this exciting movie. When you see Monsters of California you, too, will be sure ‘Aliens Exist!’”