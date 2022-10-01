The Lemonheads Perform ‘Into Your Arms’ With Courtney Love

The Lemonheads are currently in Europe touring in honor of the 30th anniversary of It’s a Shame About Ray. The band, which kicked off their run earlier this year with a set at our SXSW event, are playing the album in full.

At last night’s show in London, the group brought up Courtney Love, who contributed vocals on “Into Your Arms.” Hopping on stage after covering the Bevis Frond’s “Lights Are Changing,” Love told the crowd that singer/guitarist Evan Dando “doesn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

Jawbreaker may disagree with Love’s sentiment. Earlier this year, the Lemonheads were kicked off the punk band’s Dear You anniversary tour after one show. Following their dismissal, Dando tweeted, “I just want anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are pussies. Fact not my opinion.” Continuing, he said that “they aren’t the Bruce Springsteen’s of alternative rock that they pretend to be. I’ll meet any of them any time for a fight, let’s go.”

The Lemonheads are bringing the It’s a Shame About Ray tour to the States in November outside of Pittsburgh. The tour will conclude with a hometown show at Boston’s Paradise club on Dec. 17. Openers for the tour include Rusty, the Nils, Bass Drum of Death, On Being an Angel and former Lemonheads member Juliana Hatfield