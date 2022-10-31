Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Occupy Top 10 Spots on Billboard Hot 100

Another day, another record broken by Taylor Swift and her new album, Midnights. Per Billboard, Swift has become the first artist to ever occupy all top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 in what will go down as one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the chart.

Swift also has 13 of the top 15 songs on the tally, all of which are drawn from Midnights. “Anti-Hero” is No. 1, marking Swift’s ninth Hot 100 chart-topper, followed by “Lavender Haze” at No. 2, “Maroon” at No. 3, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey at No. 4, “Midnight Rain” at No. 5, “Bejeweled” at No. 6, “Question…?” at No. 7, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” at No. 8, “Karma” at No. 9, and “Vigilante Shit” at No. 10.

The artist is also the new record holder for most Hot 100 top 10s by a female artist with 40, jumping past Madonna’s 38.

Over on the Billboard 200, Midnights is No. 1 after scoring the biggest sales week for any release in seven years by shifting 1,578,000 million copies. The album also broke the record for biggest first-week vinyl sales with 575,000 copies and surpassed 1 billion global album streams in under a week.

While making the media rounds to promote the album last week, Swift made a surprise appearance during Bon Iver’s Oct. 26 show in London to perform her song “exile” with the Justin Vernon-led group and her frequent production and songwriting collaborator Aaron Dessner of the National.