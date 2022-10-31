Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donuts at the Hotel Evin
The Damned’s Original Lineup Performs for First Time Since 1991
LOKRE
15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Occupy Top 10 Spots on Billboard Hot 100

All 10 songs are from Swift’s new album, ‘Midnights,’ which continues to break records
Taylor Swift
Terry Wyatt / Stringer / Getty

Another day, another record broken by Taylor Swift and her new album, Midnights. Per Billboard, Swift has become the first artist to ever occupy all top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 in what will go down as one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the chart.

Swift also has 13 of the top 15 songs on the tally, all of which are drawn from Midnights. “Anti-Hero” is No. 1, marking Swift’s ninth Hot 100 chart-topper, followed by “Lavender Haze” at No. 2, “Maroon” at No. 3, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey at No. 4, “Midnight Rain” at No. 5, “Bejeweled” at No. 6, “Question…?” at No. 7, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” at No. 8, “Karma” at No. 9, and “Vigilante Shit” at No. 10.

The artist is also the new record holder for most Hot 100 top 10s by a female artist with 40, jumping past Madonna’s 38.

Over on the Billboard 200, Midnights is No. 1 after scoring the biggest sales week for any release in seven years by shifting 1,578,000 million copies. The album also broke the record for biggest first-week vinyl sales with 575,000 copies and surpassed 1 billion global album streams in under a week.

Taylor Swift

Also Read

Taylor Swift Joins Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in London to Perform ‘exile’

While making the media rounds to promote the album last week, Swift made a surprise appearance during Bon Iver’s Oct. 26 show in London to perform her song “exile” with the Justin Vernon-led group and her frequent production and songwriting collaborator Aaron Dessner of the National.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

you may like

more from spin

Lavender Country
News

Patrick Haggerty, Lavender Country Singer, Dies at 78

Taylor Swift
News

Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Occupy Top 10 Spots on Billboard Hot 100

Tom DeLonge
News

Tom DeLonge Inks Distribution Deal for Directorial Debut, Monsters of California

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top