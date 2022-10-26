Instagram Facebook Twitter
Taylor Swift Joins Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in London to Perform ‘exile’

Song is off Swift’s 2020 album ‘folklore’
It’s been a busy five days for Taylor Swift. On Friday, she released her new album, Midnights, which is smashing records on streaming services. On Monday, she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and today (or tonight), Swift joined pals Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner on tage at OVO Arena Wembley in London to perform “exile.” The song is off her 2020 album folklore, which Dessner and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver contributed to.

Prior to that, Bon Iver and Dessner joined forces for a song off Big Red Machine’s “Reese.” That band is a side project of both Vernon and Dessner.

