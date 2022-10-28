Instagram Facebook Twitter
Watch SZA Murder People in New ‘Shirt’ Video

Track is expected to appear on her long-in-the-works sophomore album
(Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Billboard)

SZA goes on a murderous rampage with actor LaKeith Stanfield in the graphically violent video for her new song “Shirt,” her third collaboration with veteran director Dave Meyers. The track is expected to appear on SZA’s next album, the long-in-the-works follow-up to her 2017 debut, Ctrl.

Beyond numerous people being shot to death for no apparent reason, the “Shirt” video includes dreamlike sequences such as SZA’s soul floating into the sky and a car driving off a pier into the ocean. Steinfeld’s character also appears to meet a grisly end at the hands of a knife-wielding posse.

 

SZA teased “Shirt” way back in 2020 on Instagram and then again as part of a TikTok dance challenge in 2021. Over the summer, she said Doja Cat would guest on the song, but the latter artist apparently didn’t make the cut for the final version.

Meyers previously directed SZA’s “Drew Barrymore” video in 2017 and the clip for the Black Panther soundtrack smash hit “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar the following year.

No further details have yet been released about SZA’s next album. She was most recently featured on DJ Khaled’s August single “Beautiful” and will make her feature film debut alongside Eddie Huang in Tuna Melt.

