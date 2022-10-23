The All-American Rejects, Bring Me The Horizon, and More Play Small Shows After When We Were Young Day 1 Cancelation

There was one silver lining after Saturday’s Day 1 cancelation of When We Were Young. Some of the bands on the lineup booked last-minute shows, offering fans the chance to see them in small venues throughout Vegas.

U.K. electro-rock act Bring Me the Horizon teamed up with Knocked Loose and Landon Barker (Travis Barker’s son) for an intimate gig at the Pearl Theater. BMTH frontman Oli Sykes promoted the gig on Instagram with a hand-drawn poster.

The All-American Rejects also delivered a free show full of pop punk hits at SoulBelly BBQ while Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Armor for Sleep took over The Strat. Anthony Green, Senses Fail, Thursday, and Bayside staged another free show at The Sand Dollar Downtown.

Las Vegas Review-Journal also reported that a few acts set up fan meet-and-greets. Nu metalers Kittie did so at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas strip and pop-punk group Champs did the same over at O’Sheas.

On Saturday, October 22, event organizers made the decision to cancel the Day 1 kickoff of When We Were Young due to high winds in the area, under the advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The anticipated event features headliners My Chemical Romance and Paramore and a slew of other acts across the spectrum of emo, punk, pop punk, and more.

A statement, in part, read, “The safety of our fans, artists, and staff will always be our top priority. This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

As of press time, Day 2 is scheduled to kick off today, October 23 at 11:45 a.m. PT presenting the same one-day lineup. A third and final day next Saturday, October 29 is also slated to move forward as scheduled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The All-American Rejects (@therejects)