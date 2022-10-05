Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nandi Bushell Makes Beautiful Noise
Freddie Gibbs
Bet the House on Freddie Gibbs
Blondie
The Reissue Section: Blondie Rolls the Dice With Against the Odds

Sharon Van Etten Releasing Deluxe Edition of Latest Album in November

New song ‘Never Gonna Change’ is out today

Sharon Van Etten‘s 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong will be re-released as a deluxe edition on Nov. 11 via Jagjaguwar, complete with three previously unreleased tracks. The first, the dramatic, piano-heavy “Never Gonna Change,” is out today.

Co-produced by Van Etten and Daniel Knowles, the song “is about managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation — coping with recurring fears throughout adulthood, acknowledging that flaws, fears and triggers canʼt be overcome. They are a constant part of oneʼs identity to learn to be at peace with.”

 

The deluxe edition of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong will also include the previously unreleased “When I Die” and two standalone singles, “Porta” and “Used to It.” Van Etten told SPIN in July that the album title was inspired by repeated viewings of the ’90s kids classic The Sandlot, which she watched with her young son during the pandemic.

Sharon Van Etten

Also Read

The Sandlot, Sharon Van Etten and The Beast

“We have probably watched that movie 100 times,” she said. “One particular time I remember we were watching it, and there’s that scene where they’re trying to get the ball back from the neighbor’s yard. Then the vacuum cleaner explodes in his face, and he says to his friends, ‘We’ve been going about this all wrong!’

“I had seen that movie so many times, but on this particular day, whatever was going on with me, I was in the process of narrowing down all these new songs that I had written, about 20-25 songs, and I was just struck by this feeling,” she continued. “When you take it out of that context, about all the things that you wish you could change but can’t — and just watching the world outside the window, trying to figure out what it is, what is your place in it. I just got all choked up. I remember writing it down — I am a Post-It person — and I put it on my computer and I just kept returning to this idea. That’s around the time where I decided to lean into that feeling for the record. That title for some reason seemed to be the umbrella of all the feelings that I was experiencing. And that’s how it started.”

Van Etten will play nine shows in Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year, beginning Dec. 1 in Sydney.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

patti-smith-1501618689
News

Patti Smith Releasing Instagram-Inspired Book in November

Alvvays Blue Rev
Reviews

On Alvvays’ Thrilling Blue Rev, Nostalgia Spurs Indie-Rock Triumph

LAAMP provides state-of-the-art hardware and educational programs for young artists. (Photo courtesy of LAAMP)
Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top