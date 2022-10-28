Shania Twain Details New Album, 2023 Tour Plans

Instagram Facebook Twitter
New single ‘Last Days of Summer’ is out today

As expected, Shania Twain will release her first album since 2017, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3 through the newly formed Republic Nashville label. The second single from the project, the wistful “Last Day of Summer,” is out now, following the release last month of “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Twain will support Queen of Me with a 49-date world tour, which will begin April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and conclude Sept. 26 in Birmingham, U.K. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will serve as opening acts at different points during the trek. Tickets go on sale Nov. 4. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Shania Kids Can, which the artist launched in 2010 to aid children “in times of crises and economic hardship.”

 

Twain’s first batch of album promo will be a Nov. 14 appearance on TalkShopLive with host Nancy O’Dell, during which fans can pre-order autographed editions of Queen of Me as well as “special box sets.”

Queen of Me is the follow-up to 2017’s Now, which topped both The Billboard 200 and Billboard’s Top Country Albums charts upon release. Twain was most recently the subject of the Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, which featured her newly recorded title track.

With her extensive 2023 tour looming, Twain recently wrapped her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. She will also reprise Angela Lansbury’s role as Mrs. Potts in ABC’s live TV remake of Beauty and the Beast, which airs on Dec. 15 and also stars Josh Groban, H.E.R., and Martin Short.

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES

4/28       Spokane, WA                    Spokane Arena ^

4/29       Seattle, WA                       Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02       Vancouver, BC                  Rogers Arena ^

5/03       Vancouver, BC   Rogers Arena ^

5/05       Edmonton, AB                  Rogers Place ^

5/06       Edmonton, AB                   Rogers Place ^

5/09       Calgary, AB                        Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10       Calgary, AB                          Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12       Saskatoon, SK                    SaskTel Centre ^

5/14       Winnipeg, MB                   Canada Life Centre ^

5/16       Madison, WI                     Kohl Center #

5/17       St Paul, MN                       Xcel Energy Center #

5/19       Lincoln, NE                         Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21       Denver, CO                        Ball Arena #

5/24       Salt Lake City, UT              USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26       Mountain View, CA          Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28       Los Angeles, CA                Hollywood Bowl #

5/30       Phoenix, AZ                       Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31       Palm Springs, CA       Acrisure Arena #

6/03       Tulsa, OK                            BOK Center +

6/04       St. Louis, MO                     Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07       Nashville, TN                     GEODIS Park +>

6/09       Camden, NJ                       Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12       Halifax, NS                         Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14       Moncton, NB                    Avenir Centre ~

6/17       Quebec City, QC               Videotron Centre ~

6/18       Montreal, QC                    Bell Centre ~

6/20       Hamilton, ON                    FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21       London, ON                       Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23       Toronto, ON                      Budweiser Stage ^

6/24       Toronto, ON                       Budweiser Stage ^

6/27       Columbia, MD                   Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28       Charlotte, NC                    PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30       Cuyahoga Falls, OH         Blossom Music Center &

7/01       Tinley Park, IL                    Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/06       Ottawa, ON                         Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08       Syracuse, NY                      St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09       Mansfield, MA                  Xfinity Center +

7/11       New York, NY                    Madison Square Garden +

7/13       Burgettstown, PA             The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15       Noblesville, IN                  Ruoff Music Center +

7/19       Kansas City, MO               T-Mobile Center =

7/21       Dallas, TX                           Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22       Houston, TX                       Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

9/16       London, UK                         The O2

9/19       Dublin, IRE                          3Arena

9/22       Glasgow, UK                       OVO Hydro

9/25       Manchester, UK                AO Arena

9/26       Birmingham, UK                Utilita Arena Birmingham

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

Jonathan Cohen

