Serj Tankian Presenting Visual Art Exhibit in Los Angeles

System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian entered the world of fine art back in 2013 with his Disarming Time Musical Paintings, and this month, fans will be able to experience his wide-ranging creativity through a new exhibit, “Shapeshift: A Dynamic Dive Into Diversity.” The event will be hosted at Stephanie’s Art Gallery in La Cañada in Los Angeles from Oct. 9 through Nov. 1.

“My music always has been nonconformist and challenging — and revolting at times,” Tankian said in a statement. “I paint the same way. I don’t look at what people do, I don’t paint within the parameters. I do what my intuition tells me to do. When I’m painting, I am free as an artist. My hands go where they’re supposed to go, I don’t know what I’m doing. But I never knew what I was doing as a musician either, I just created and was confident in the fact that it is coming from a good place. I’m still in the phase where I’m surprised by the output. I am lost in this exploratory, beautiful, colorful world and I am grateful.”

Each visual art piece is accompanied by a musical score composed by Tankian. Exhibit viewers can listen to the embedded music through the app Arloopa while they view each piece. As previously reported, Tankian is also utilizing Arloopa in tandem with his new EP, Perplex Cities.

The Oct. 9 exhibit opening will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT. Afterward, the gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.