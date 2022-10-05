Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nandi Bushell Makes Beautiful Noise
Freddie Gibbs
Bet the House on Freddie Gibbs
Blondie
The Reissue Section: Blondie Rolls the Dice With Against the Odds

Serj Tankian Presenting Visual Art Exhibit in Los Angeles

‘Shapeshift: A Dynamic Dive Into Diversity’ opens Oct. 9
SERJ TANKIAN
Travis Shinn

System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian entered the world of fine art back in 2013 with his Disarming Time Musical Paintings, and this month, fans will be able to experience his wide-ranging creativity through a new exhibit, “Shapeshift: A Dynamic Dive Into Diversity.” The event will be hosted at Stephanie’s Art Gallery in La Cañada in Los Angeles from Oct. 9 through Nov. 1.

“My music always has been nonconformist and challenging — and revolting at times,” Tankian said in a statement. “I paint the same way. I don’t look at what people do, I don’t paint within the parameters. I do what my intuition tells me to do. When I’m painting, I am free as an artist. My hands go where they’re supposed to go, I don’t know what I’m doing. But I never knew what I was doing as a musician either, I just created and was confident in the fact that it is coming from a good place. I’m still in the phase where I’m surprised by the output. I am lost in this exploratory, beautiful, colorful world and I am grateful.”

Each visual art piece is accompanied by a musical score composed by Tankian. Exhibit viewers can listen to the embedded music through the app Arloopa while they view each piece. As previously reported, Tankian is also utilizing Arloopa in tandem with his new EP, Perplex Cities.

The Oct. 9 exhibit opening will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT. Afterward, the gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Also Read

Serj Tankian Releasing New EP With Augmented Reality App

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

Guided By Voices
News

Guided By Voices Announce 46th Studio Album, La La Land

SERJ TANKIAN
News

Serj Tankian Presenting Visual Art Exhibit in Los Angeles

patti-smith-1501618689
News

Patti Smith Releasing Instagram-Inspired Book in November

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top