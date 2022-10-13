‘The Rings of Power’ Season One Finale: The Best Fan Theories, Explained

Well folks, we’re here. After years of secrecy, months of fanfare (and fan hate), and weeks of soaring cinematography accompanied by Bear McCreary’s equally triumphant score, Season One of the Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power will air on Friday, October 14 on Amazon Prime. And the fan theories have reached boiling point.

Some theories have already come to pass. Case and point, many fans already (correctly) worked out that the Southlands occupied the space on the map traditionally depicting Mordor. And in episode 6: “Udûn”, we got that confirmation (sidenote: did anyone else find it eye-roll inducing when, in episode 7: “The Eye”, the camera panned up to show the burning land, and then had the title of Southlands “burn away” to say Mordor? Dear showrunners, we figured it out last episode. Most Tolkien-heads saw it coming from the start. Give this audience some credit. We are nerds! We are active viewers! Anyway, back to my point.)

Now, it’s clear that we won’t have every theory debunked by the end of episode 8. And given the rather strange pacing of this show, I’m not even sure where we’re headed narrative-wise — and I know my Silmarillion fairly well. Even so, all of the dramatic uncertainty means that fan theories abound. So let’s review the two biggest theories and whether we think they will be confirmed by Friday’s end.

Obviously, spoilers ahead!

Theory 1: Halbrand’s I dentity, or, the “sexy Sauron” theory

The most prominent rumor making the rounds is that Halbrand – the lost king of the Southlands and Aragorn analogue – is Sauron in disguise. I’m personally a huge fan of this theory, as it would indicate to me that the writers are trying to honor the material while also surprising loyal Tolkien viewers. Tolkien fans know that, in the Second Age, Sauron came to the elves in fair guise as “Annatar,” the Lord of Gifts, and helped Celebrimbor to craft the rings of power. As material for exciting storytelling, this creates a problem for the writers in sustaining any dramatic tension. If, in episode one, Celebrimbor had been like “Hey, Elrond, let me introduce you to my buddy Annatar, he has a great idea,” no one would find the reveal to be dramatic and his “secret” identity would have leaked before the pilot finished. Revealing Halbrand to be Sauron presents the story the fans know in a novel way.

Here’s why I think this one might be true: