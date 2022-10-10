Instagram Facebook Twitter
Alvvays Faced Down Challenges (and Came Out Better for Them) to Make Blue Rev
Rolling Stones Bassist Darryl Jones Talks Keith, Miles, and Changing Consciousness
Sade
Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard’s Miraval Studios Reopens With Sade Recording Session

Rex Orange County’s Alex O’Connor Charged with Six Counts of Sexual Assault

The singer pleaded not guilty during a London court appearance on October 10
Rex Orange County
Burak Cingi / Contributor

Alex O’Connor of Rex Orange County has reportedly been charged with six counts of sexual assault in the U.K., stemming from incidents that took place this past June.

According to The Sun, O’Connor pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London today (Oct. 10). Prosecutors accused him of assaulting a woman twice in the West End on June 1. The following day, he also allegedly assaulted the same woman in a taxi and then three more times in Notting Hill.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings,” a representative for Alex O’Connor said to SPIN.

O’Connor was released on unconditional bail and his trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 3, 2023.

Also Read

Rex Orange County Reveals New Album With Single ‘Keep it Up’

The artist’s fourth studio album, WHO CARES?, was released in March.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

Rex Orange County
News

Rex Orange County’s Alex O’Connor Charged with Six Counts of Sexual Assault

Animal Collective
News

Animal Collective Cancels European Tour Due To COVID-Era ‘Economic Realities’

Dirty Hit
Reviews

The 1975, Happily Washed

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top