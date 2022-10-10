Rex Orange County’s Alex O’Connor Charged with Six Counts of Sexual Assault

Alex O’Connor of Rex Orange County has reportedly been charged with six counts of sexual assault in the U.K., stemming from incidents that took place this past June.

According to The Sun, O’Connor pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London today (Oct. 10). Prosecutors accused him of assaulting a woman twice in the West End on June 1. The following day, he also allegedly assaulted the same woman in a taxi and then three more times in Notting Hill.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings,” a representative for Alex O’Connor said to SPIN.

O’Connor was released on unconditional bail and his trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 3, 2023.

The artist’s fourth studio album, WHO CARES?, was released in March.