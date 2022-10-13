Queen Unveils Unheard Freddie Mercury Song Ahead of The Miracle Boxed Set

Queen went into its archives for The Miracle — Collector’s Edition, a massive, eight-disc boxed set due Nov. 18 featuring six previously unheard songs. The first of them, “Face It Alone” is out today and constitutes the first new Freddie Mercury-sung Queen track released in more than eight years. A lyric video can be viewed below, with a full clip expected Oct. 21.

The new version of The Miracle, Queen’s second-to-last album before Mercury’s 1991 death, includes an hour of unreleased studio recordings, including chatter during the work-in-progress. It also features a Blu-Ray/DVD of music videos from the era and Queen’s last interview as a full band, filmed on the “Breakthru” video shoot in June 1989. Bassist John Deacon has not given an interview ever since.

“I’m happy that our team were able to find this track,” guitarist Brian May says of “Face It Alone.” “After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us — yes, Deacy is there too — working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed … until now!”

Sessions for The Miracle yielded a number of unreleased songs, including “Dog With a Bone,” “I Guess We’re Falling Out” and “You Know You Belong To Me,” all of which will see the light of day for the first time on the Collector’s Edition.

The set also reinstates “Too Much Love Will Kill You,” which was removed late in the process from The Miracle “due to unresolved publishing issues” and not released until the Made in Heaven album in 1995. Disc three, dubbed Alternative Miracle, recreates a proposed follow-up to The Miracle by rounding up extra tracks from the era, B-sides and extended and single versions. Disc four features instrumentals and backing tracks of the 10 songs that wound up making the original album.