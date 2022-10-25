Quasi Reassembles for New Album, 2023 Tour

Long-running Seattle indie rock duo Quasi will return early next year with Breaking the Balls of History, its first album in nine years. The 12-track project is due Feb. 10 as part of a new deal with Sub Pop and is led by the single “Queen of Ears.”
Quasi features onetime spouses Sam Coomes (Heatmiser) and Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney), who teamed with Sleater-Kinney producer John Goodmanson for the new album.
“When you’re younger and in a band, you make records because that’s what you do,” Coomes says.”“But this time, the whole thing felt purposeful in a way that was unique to the circumstances.” Adds Weiss, “There’s no investing in the future anymore. The future is now. Do it now if you want to do it. Don’t put it off. All those things you only realize when it’s almost too late. It could be gone in a second.”
Breaking the Balls of History is Weiss’ first major project since her surprising departure from Sleater-Kinney in 2019 and a severe car accident that same year, which left her with multiple broken bones. It’s also Quasi’s first album since 2013’s Mole City.
The group will support Breaking the Balls of History with a spring North American tour, beginning Feb. 10 in Boise, Idaho. A one-off Dec. 10 show in London is also on the books.
Here are Quasi’s tour dates:
Dec. 07: London, UK – The Victoria
Feb. 10: Boise, ID – Neurolux
Feb. 11: Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
Feb. 13: Albuquerque, NM – Sister
Feb. 15: San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
Feb. 16: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 17: Austin, TX – The Parish
Feb. 18: Dallas, TX – Club Dada
Feb. 20: El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Feb. 22: Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
Feb. 23: Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s
Feb. 24: Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Feb. 25: Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
Feb. 26: Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room
Mar. 02: Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
Mar. 03: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
Mar. 04: Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
Mar. 14: Boston, MA – The Sinclair
Mar. 15: Kingston, NY – Tubby’s
Mar. 16: Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye
Mar. 17: Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
Mar. 19: Durham, NC – The Pinhook
Mar. 21: Atlanta, GA – 529
Mar. 22: Birmingham, AL – Saturn
Mar. 23: Nashville, TN – Blue Room at Third Man Records
Mar. 24: St. Louis, MO – Off-Broadway
Mar. 25: Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
Mar. 26: Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
Mar. 27: Detroit, MI – Third Man Records
Mar. 28: Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe