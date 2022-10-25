Quasi Reassembles for New Album, 2023 Tour

Long-running Seattle indie rock duo Quasi will return early next year with Breaking the Balls of History, its first album in nine years. The 12-track project is due Feb. 10 as part of a new deal with Sub Pop and is led by the single “Queen of Ears.”

Quasi features onetime spouses Sam Coomes (Heatmiser) and Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney), who teamed with Sleater-Kinney producer John Goodmanson for the new album.

“When you’re younger and in a band, you make records because that’s what you do,” Coomes says.”“But this time, the whole thing felt purposeful in a way that was unique to the circumstances.” Adds Weiss, “There’s no investing in the future anymore. The future is now. Do it now if you want to do it. Don’t put it off. All those things you only realize when it’s almost too late. It could be gone in a second.”

Breaking the Balls of History is Weiss’ first major project since her surprising departure from Sleater-Kinney in 2019 and a severe car accident that same year, which left her with multiple broken bones. It’s also Quasi’s first album since 2013’s Mole City.

The group will support Breaking the Balls of History with a spring North American tour, beginning Feb. 10 in Boise, Idaho. A one-off Dec. 10 show in London is also on the books.

Here are Quasi’s tour dates:

Dec. 07: London, UK – The Victoria

Feb. 10: Boise, ID – Neurolux

Feb. 11: Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

Feb. 13: Albuquerque, NM – Sister

Feb. 15: San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Feb. 16: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 17: Austin, TX – The Parish

Feb. 18: Dallas, TX – Club Dada

Feb. 20: El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Feb. 22: Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Feb. 23: Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

Feb. 24: Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

Feb. 25: Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

Feb. 26: Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room

Mar. 02: Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

Mar. 03: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Mar. 04: Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

Mar. 14: Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Mar. 15: Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

Mar. 16: Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye

Mar. 17: Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Mar. 19: Durham, NC – The Pinhook

Mar. 21: Atlanta, GA – 529

Mar. 22: Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Mar. 23: Nashville, TN – Blue Room at Third Man Records

Mar. 24: St. Louis, MO – Off-Broadway

Mar. 25: Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

Mar. 26: Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

Mar. 27: Detroit, MI – Third Man Records

Mar. 28: Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe