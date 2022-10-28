Pulp Reveals First 2023 Reunion Tour Dates

As expected, beloved U.K. rock act Pulp will reunite to tour next year for the first time in a decade. The Jarvis Cocker-led group will return to the road starting May 26 in Bridlington, U.K., and the initial batch of dates runs through July 21 at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Tickets for these first 10 shows go on sale Nov. 4 through this link.

Formed in 1978 when Cocker and original guitarist Peter Dalton were teenagers, Pulp released seven albums during its initial classic era from 1983 to 2001. The band split in 2002 but reformed as a touring entity between 2011-2013. It hasn’t released a new studio album since 2001’s We Love Life, arguably one of the best in its discography.

Here are Pulp’s 2023 tour dates:

May 26: Bridlington, U.K. (Bridlington Spa)

May 28: Warrington, U.K. (Neighbourhood Weekender)

June 9: Dublin (St. Anne’s Park)

July 7: Glasgow (TRNSMT Festival)

July 9: Scarborough, U.K. (Open Air Theatre)

July 12: Cardiff, Wales (International Arena)

July 14-15: Sheffield, U.K. (Utilita Arena)

July 21: Suffolk, U.K. (Latitude Festival)