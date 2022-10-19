Instagram Facebook Twitter
NxWorries Return With Lavish New Video Featuring H.E.R.

This is the Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge project’s first new music since 2016
NxWorries
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) by @alexxfigs

NxWorries are back. The duo, which consists of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, released “Where I Go,” their first song together since 2016. “Where I Go” also features H.E.R.

 

 

.Paak directed the video, which stars all three singers. It begins with .Paak surprising H.E.R. with an extravagant picnic, a limo filled with champagne and cash, and a vacation mansion.

Silk Sonic Bruno Mars Anderson Paak

At the end of the night party, H.E.R. slaps the cake made for her onto the ground before driving away, leaving .Paak and Knxwledge shaking their heads in the rain.

NxWorries had released its debut, Yes Lawd!, back in 2016, and it was remixed in 2017. The duo recently announced that they are slated to release a remix album next year.

Earlier this year, .Paak won multiple Grammys as part of Silk Sonic, his collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

