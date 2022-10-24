Mariah Carey Bringing Holiday Revue to Toronto and New York

If you haven’t heard your first spin of Mariah Carey‘s perennial “All I Want for Christmas Is You” yet this fall, rest assured that another Mariah-heavy holiday season is fast approaching. Carey has announced two upcoming shows under the banner Merry Christmas To All!, which will take place Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In addition to tickets, which go on sale Friday, fans have the option to purchase an exclusive t-shirt and/or Carey’s illustrated holiday fairytale The Christmas Princess (out Nov. 1 from Henry Holt & Co.). The latter is described by the publisher as “an instant and inclusive family holiday classic … infused with her one-of-a-kind festive Mariah magic and musicality.”

First released in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has only become more popular in the years since. It didn’t reach the top 10 of The Billboard Hot 100 until 2017 and has since hit No. 1 on the tally the past three holiday seasons. No other song has topped the Hot 100 three distinct times in the history of the chart.

Separately, performers from such Broadway favorites as Girl From the North Country, The Color Purple, Funny Girl, Hamilton, Wicked and Kinky Boots will band together for Broadway Sings Mariah Carey, a celebration of the artist’s catalog set for Dec. 5 at New York’s Sony Hall.