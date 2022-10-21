Instagram Facebook Twitter
Hear Margo Price Cover Billy Joe Shaver’s ‘Ragged Old Truck’ From Upcoming Tribute Album

‘Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver’ arrives Nov. 11
Margo Price
Alysse Gafkjen

Country singer Margo Price has unveiled her cover of Billy Joe Shaver‘s “Ragged Old Truck” featuring Joshua Hedley, taken from the previously announced tribute album to the late outlaw country legend, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver. The project will be released on Nov. 11 through New West Records.

 

“I first met Billy in a dusty parking lot outside of Luck, Texas,” Price says of Shaver, who died on October 28, 2020 at the age of 81. “I was drinking straight out of a bottle of Wild Turkey and he asked me for a pull. We talked for a long time about his songs. I told him my favorites were ‘Black Rose’ and ‘Ragged Old Truck’ and I said, that second one might have saved my life. I was in a deep depression when I first heard it and that song pulled me out. He put his hand, minus a few fingers, on my shoulder and said ‘Me too darlin, me too.'”

Live Forever includes Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams’ cover of “Live Forever,” Miranda Lambert’s take on “I’m Just an Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday),” and George Strait’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy and Me,” all of which were previously released. Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Steve Earle, Edie Brickell, Rodney Crowell, Allison Russell, and Amanda Shires appear on the album.

Earlier this year, Hedley released Neon Blue, his first album with New West.

