Instagram Facebook Twitter
Depeche Mode
Martin Gore on Depeche Mode’s Forthcoming Album and Tour
Alvvays Blue Rev
On Alvvays’ Thrilling Blue Rev, Nostalgia Spurs Indie-Rock Triumph
Lamb of God
Lamb of God’s Omens Are Coming to Light

MÅNESKIN Releases New Single ‘The Loneliest’ Ahead of Fall Tour

Italian rockers return to the road Oct. 31 in Seattle
(Credit: Courtesy of Måneskin)

Italian rockers MÅNESKIN put their own spin on the good, old-fashioned rock power ballad with “The Loneliest,” a new single out today (Oct. 7). The group debuted the song last night during a surprise show in London.

“This song means a lot to me,” says vocalist Damiano David. “It’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way. We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”

 

 

Also Read

VMAs 2022: Måneskin Wins Best Alternative for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

Indeed, MÅNESKIN has already scored three different No. 1 hits on the Billboard rock and alternative charts, surpassed 6 billion global streams and won Best Alternative Video for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The group begins a major North American tour on Oct. 31 in Seattle, with a number of shows having been moved to larger venues since they were first announced. After wrapping on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas, MÅNESKIN will take a break before heading back on the road in Europe on starting Feb. 23 in Pesaro, Italy.

David told SPIN earlier this year that the band’s rise to fame has inspired his lyrics for a host of new songs. “Basically, our lives changed and our careers changed,” he said. “So it feels very natural for me to describe what happened [and] what’s happening in my head with the music. Sometimes, it actually helps me understand what I’m going through, what makes me happy and what is not making me happy.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

Jay Blakesberg
Features

Up Close and Personal at the Park City Song Summit

(Credit: Courtesy of Måneskin)
News

MÅNESKIN Releases New Single ‘The Loneliest’ Ahead of Fall Tour

Different lineup, different attitude, same shoegaze-leaning goodness. (Photo: Eleanor Petry)
Interviews

Alvvays Faced Down Challenges (and Came Out Better for Them) to Make Blue Rev

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top