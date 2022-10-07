MÅNESKIN Releases New Single ‘The Loneliest’ Ahead of Fall Tour

Italian rockers MÅNESKIN put their own spin on the good, old-fashioned rock power ballad with “The Loneliest,” a new single out today (Oct. 7). The group debuted the song last night during a surprise show in London.

“This song means a lot to me,” says vocalist Damiano David. “It’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way. We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”

Indeed, MÅNESKIN has already scored three different No. 1 hits on the Billboard rock and alternative charts, surpassed 6 billion global streams and won Best Alternative Video for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The group begins a major North American tour on Oct. 31 in Seattle, with a number of shows having been moved to larger venues since they were first announced. After wrapping on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas, MÅNESKIN will take a break before heading back on the road in Europe on starting Feb. 23 in Pesaro, Italy.

David told SPIN earlier this year that the band’s rise to fame has inspired his lyrics for a host of new songs. “Basically, our lives changed and our careers changed,” he said. “So it feels very natural for me to describe what happened [and] what’s happening in my head with the music. Sometimes, it actually helps me understand what I’m going through, what makes me happy and what is not making me happy.”