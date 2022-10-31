Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donuts at the Hotel Evin
The Damned’s Original Lineup Performs for First Time Since 1991
LOKRE
15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

Måneskin to Release New Album in January

Italian band kicks off a U.S. tour tonight in Seattle
Måneskin
(Credit: Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Italian rockers Måneskin have had a big 2022. First, they made their first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live. Then they toured at almost every major festival around the world. The group won a VMA for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” and appeared on a number of Now? The group announced that they have a new album on the way.

Titled Rush!, Måneksin’s third studio album will be released on Jan. 20, 2023 through Arista Records. Rush! will be available to pre-order beginning on Nov. 3.

The glam rock band shot to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. After that, their cover of Four Seasons’ “Beggin'” which was recorded in 2017 for the Italian version of the X Factor, blew up on TikTok.

Earlier this year, we caught up with the quartet in New York City. They reflected on winning the approval of the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger.

Also Read

MÅNESKIN Releases New Single ‘The Loneliest’ Ahead of Fall Tour

“In the dressing room with Mick was completely different,” singer Damiano David said. “It was, ‘Oh, guys, I know you. You’re amazing. Thank you for being here. It’s gonna be an amazing night.’ And he’s super energetic, and I don’t know how he managed to do that because he’s 73 [actually 78], But yeah, he’s like a demigod.”

Måneskin is kicking off their U.S. tour tonight in Seattle with a show at the Paramount Theater. See the full list of shows below.

Måneskin 2022 tour dates

October 31, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater SOLD OUT
November 3, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theater SOLD OUT
November 4, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theater
November 7, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium SOLD OUT
November 8, 2022 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
November 10, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – AZ Federal Theater
November 12, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
November 14, 2022 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 17, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 18, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 21, 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT
November 22, 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT
November 24, 2022 – Montreal, QC – MTelus SOLD OUT
November 26, 2022 – Boston, MA – MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT
November 28, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 29, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
December 2, 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 3, 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 5, 2022 – Washington DC – Anthem SOLD OUT
December 7, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT
December 9, 2022 – Miami, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café
December 12, 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
December 13, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 16, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Theater

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

you may like

more from spin

Måneskin
News

Måneskin to Release New Album in January

Lavender Country
News

Patrick Haggerty, Lavender Country Singer, Dies at 78

Taylor Swift
News

Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Occupy Top 10 Spots on Billboard Hot 100

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top