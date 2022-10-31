Måneskin to Release New Album in January

Italian rockers Måneskin have had a big 2022. First, they made their first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live. Then they toured at almost every major festival around the world. The group won a VMA for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” and appeared on a number of Now? The group announced that they have a new album on the way.

Titled Rush!, Måneksin’s third studio album will be released on Jan. 20, 2023 through Arista Records. Rush! will be available to pre-order beginning on Nov. 3.

The glam rock band shot to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. After that, their cover of Four Seasons’ “Beggin'” which was recorded in 2017 for the Italian version of the X Factor, blew up on TikTok.

Earlier this year, we caught up with the quartet in New York City. They reflected on winning the approval of the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger.

“In the dressing room with Mick was completely different,” singer Damiano David said. “It was, ‘Oh, guys, I know you. You’re amazing. Thank you for being here. It’s gonna be an amazing night.’ And he’s super energetic, and I don’t know how he managed to do that because he’s 73 [actually 78], But yeah, he’s like a demigod.”

Måneskin is kicking off their U.S. tour tonight in Seattle with a show at the Paramount Theater. See the full list of shows below.

Måneskin 2022 tour dates

October 31, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater SOLD OUT

November 3, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theater SOLD OUT

November 4, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theater

November 7, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium SOLD OUT

November 8, 2022 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

November 10, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – AZ Federal Theater

November 12, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

November 14, 2022 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 17, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 18, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 21, 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT

November 22, 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT

November 24, 2022 – Montreal, QC – MTelus SOLD OUT

November 26, 2022 – Boston, MA – MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT

November 28, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 29, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

December 2, 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 3, 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 5, 2022 – Washington DC – Anthem SOLD OUT

December 7, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT

December 9, 2022 – Miami, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café

December 12, 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

December 13, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 16, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Theater