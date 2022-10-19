Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent
Baltimore Pride
Pride Crowds
Iggy Pop at 25th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Iggy Pop Inks With Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Label for New Album

Liam Gallagher Says Noel Is Blocking Oasis Songs From His Knebworth Doc

Film chronicles two massive Liam solo shows at the U.K. venue in June
(Credit: Scarlet Page)

Another day, another feud between Oasis‘ never-boring Gallagher brothers. In the latest chapter, Liam has been all over Twitter in the past few hours to claim that Noel is blocking the usage of Oasis songs from Liam’s upcoming documentary Knebworth ’22, which hits theaters on Nov. 22 and Paramount+ afterwards.

What’s more, Liam says Noel won’t even allow him to include his early September performance of “Live Forever” at the recent Wembley Stadium tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. “You can stop us using the songs, but you can’t erase our memories. Shame on you Noel Gallagher,” Liam wrote this morning.

Peruse Liam’s series of tweets on the subject below. SPIN has reached out to a spokesperson for Noel for comment.

Liam’s June 3-4 Knebworth shows drew 170,000 fans per day to the famed U.K. outdoor venue, which has already been the subject of a separate Oasis documentary, last year’s appropriately titled Oasis Knebworth 1996. At the shows, Liam performed 12 Oasis songs, including “Wonderwall,” “Supersonic” and “Slide Away,” alongside his solo material. Both nights featured a show-closing rendition of Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

Also Read

30 Signature Guitars for Modern Artists

Although the Gallagher brothers haven’t been on speaking terms for years, Liam continues to hold out hope for an Oasis reunion despite Noel’s frequent dismissals. Earlier this week, Noel told Pub Talk when asked about a reunion, “Would you go on holiday with your ex-missus? As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it.”

He continued, “if we got back together, there would be a circus — and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. [Liam is] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

Mental Health

Bloom Vol. 28: More Than One

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

you may like

more from spin

Baltimore Pride
The Luxury Gap

Pride Crowds

Jimmy Eat World
News

Jimmy Eat World Unveils New Single and Video, ‘Place Your Debts’

Iggy Pop at 25th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
News

Iggy Pop Inks With Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Label for New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top