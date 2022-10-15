Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Magne Furuholmen of A-ha
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Every Red Hot Chili Peppers Album, Ranked
A Day in the Life of… Muzi

New Documentary About Drummers Features Taylor Hawkins’ Final Interview

The film will be released on Oct. 28
Taylor Hawkins in Let There Be Drums

Let There Be Drums! (Greenwich Entertainment), a forthcoming documentary directed by Justin Kreutzmann (son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann), features the last filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. In a trailer that was released yesterday, there’s a clip of Hawkins saying that the “second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body and I’ll never forget that day.”

The documentary features a who’s who of legendary beat makers. In addition to the elder Kreutzmann and fellow Grateful Dead percussionist Mickey Hart, participants include Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland (the Police), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Matt Sorum (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Adrian Young (No Doubt), Green Day (Tré Cool) and Jay Lane (Primus).

Let There Be Drums! will be released on Oct. 28.

The film, from Greenwich Entertainment, was directed by Justin Kreutzmann, son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, and features a who’s who of legendary beat makers. In addition to the elder Kreutzmann and fellow Grateful Dead percussionist Mickey Hart, participants include Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, ex-Guns N Roses drummer Matt Sorum, No Doubt’s Adrian Young, Tre Cool of Green Day and Primus’ Jay Lane, among others.

Also Read

All-Star Pairings Highlight Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The documentary aims to be an “examination into the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation,” using a combined 70 years of examples.

In addition to interviews, producers have gathered a collection of rare footage, including Keith Moon in outtakes from The Kids Are Alright, the Who’s documentary from 1979 as well as late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham on the roles of fatherhood amid being a musician (his son Jason now sits in for him on the kit for various occasions with the surviving members of the band). There are also snapshots of the talents before they made it big, like Ringo Starr posing with his drum kit as a teenager and No Doubt’s Young doing a basement show before that band went on to be a Top 40 hitmaker.

 

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Bloom Vol. 28: More Than One

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

you may like

more from spin

Taylor Hawkins in Let There Be Drums
News

New Documentary About Drummers Features Taylor Hawkins’ Final Interview

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Musicians Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and Travis Barker of Blink-182 backstage as Bethesda Softworks shows off new video game experiences at its E3 Showcase and BE3 Plus event at the LA Hangar in Los Angeles, ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 14-16, on June 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Bethesda Softworks LLC)
News

Matt Skiba Responds to Tom DeLonge’s Open Letter: ‘Truly Happy’ for Blink-182

Beck
News

Beck Withdraws From Opening Slot on Arcade Fire’s Fall Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top