Ladytron Returns With ‘City of Angels,’ New Album Due in January

Veteran Liverpool indie rock outfit Ladytron has returned with a new single, “City of Angels,” ahead of the Jan. 20 release of its seventh studio album, Time’s Arrow. The track retains the icy, synth-powered sound for which Ladytron is well-known, with lyrics about the fragility of human civilization.

A video for “City of Angeles,” directed by Manuel Nogueira, will be released in the coming weeks. As for Time’s Arrow, it’s the follow-up to 2019’s self-titled album, Ladytron’s first since going on hiatus after the 2011 release of Gravity the Seducer. Ladytron was funded through a Pledgemusic campaign just before the company was shut down for failure to pay artists.

The group received an unexpected boost in visibility during the pandemic, when its song “Seventeen,” from the 2002 album Light & Magic, went viral on TikTok. “Seventeen” now has more than 40 million streams on Spotify, more than double any other Ladytron song to date.

Ladytron will play three U.K. shows next spring: Glasgow on March 10, Liverpool the next day and London on March 12. North American shows will be announced at a later date.

Here is the track list for Time’s Arrow:

“City of Angels”

“Faces”

“Misery Remember Me”

“Flight From Angkor”

“We Never Went Away”

“The Night”

“The Dreamers”

“Sargasso Sea”

“California”

“Time’s Arrow”