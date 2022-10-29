Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’

It turns out that Kelly Clarkson is quite the rock and roll fan. Recently, the American Idol winner and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has covered Third Eye Blind’s “Jumper,” Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” and Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun” during the ‘Kellyoke’ segment on her show. Yesterday (Oct. 28), her impassioned performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” captured the intensity of the grunge-era classic.

In just one minute and 45 seconds, Clarkson showed off her vocal range and powerhouse delivery, particularly on the high notes, which did justice to what is one of Chris Cornell’s finest recorded moments.

The “Black Hole Sun” performance echoed singer Brandi Carlile’s take on the tribute, which she debuted with Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd at a tribute concert to the late Cornell in 2019. The musicians released a recorded version for Record Store Day the following year.