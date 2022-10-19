Jimmy Eat World Unveils New Single and Video, ‘Place Your Debts’

Jimmy Eat World is back with another new single, “Place Your Debts,” following the June release of the rock radio hit “Something Loud.” The track was co-produced by the band with Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, Beck), and its accompanying video was directed by Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins.

“The ‘debt’ you rack up is the time you spend avoiding doing the work to know yourself,” Adkins says of the slow-burning song, which was co-written with the Faint’s Clark Baechle and Desaparecidos’ Denver Dalley. “You buy an ending every time you start something, and the cost is determined by how closely you pay attention to your personal condition.”

Of the video, Adkins says, “it’s a series of many, many edits of me singing to the camera. While every shot is different in terms of background, I’m framed with as close to the same composition in every one.” The clip also includes footage shot during Jimmy Eat World tours around the globe. “It is a concept you can’t really scout for,” Adkins says. “You have to just be aware and be looking for interesting locations all the time.”

Jimmy Eat World is on tour this fall in the U.S., including appearances on all three days of the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas over the next week-plus. The group will also play a handful of radio station-sponsored holiday concerts, including the DC101-derland in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7 and Philadelphia’s ALT 104.5 Friendsgiving the following night.