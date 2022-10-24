Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jane’s Addiction Cancels Upcoming Shows Due to Perry Farrell Injury

The band plans to return to the tour this weekend in Cleveland
Jane's Addiction
(Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Jane’s Addiction canceled their past few shows with Smashing Pumpkins on the Spirit on Fire tour. Now, the alternative veterans shared why.

In a statement posted on Jane’s Addiction’s social media accounts, singer Perry Farrell revealed that suffered an injury at their show at Madison Square Garden. Since that show, which occurred last Wednesday, the singer has been in “pain and discomfort” but also said that he has been receiving “rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.”

Our Lady Peace will replace Jane’s Addiction on the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City dates. Jane’s hopes to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland.

Guitarist Dave Navarro has been sidelined for the tour with what’s being called a bout with long COVID. He has been replaced for the run by Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers/current Pearl Jam multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer has joined Jane’s at recent shows as well.

Also Read

Porno For Pyros Play First Full Set Since 1998 at Welcome to Rockville

Earlier this year, Farrell and Billy Corgan went on the Howard Stern Show to announce the Spirit on Fire tour. The run will see the bands hit arenas across the country. The tour will conclude with a Nov. 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

