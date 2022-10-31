Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donuts at the Hotel Evin
The Damned’s Original Lineup Performs for First Time Since 1991
LOKRE
15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

Watch Jack White, Brandi Carlile Salute Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute

‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn’ will re-air twice this week
(Photo by Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for CMT)

Music stars from the world of Nashville assembled last night (Oct. 30) at the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. The event aired live and commercial free on CMT and will be repeated in the same format on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Dressed in a brown suit and with his bright blue hair peaking out from under a brown hat, Jack White made an unannounced appearance to perform “Van Lear Rose,” the title track from the 2004 collaborative album he made with Lynn. The project went on to win Grammys for best country album and best country collaboration with vocals.

 

Brandi Carlile performed twice during the taping, first with a solo rendition of Lynn’s “She’s Got You” and then as part of the finale with her group the Highwomen, who closed the evening with “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Also Read

Joni Mitchell Joining Brandi Carlile for June 2023 Concerts in Washington

 

Other performers included Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band. Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire shared pre-recorded messages. “Women of country music could not be where we are today without Loretta Lynn,” Martina McBride said from the stage.

 

The event was also a family affair, with Lynn’s granddaughter Emmy Russell teaming with Willie Nelson’s son Lukas for a performance of “Lay Me Down,” the first song the elder Lynn and Nelson recorded together back in 2016.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

you may like

more from spin

(Photo by Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for CMT)
News

Watch Jack White, Brandi Carlile Salute Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute

Archibald Slim
Blue Chips

The Worldly Ways of Archibald Slim

Photo: Jason Al-Taan
News

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Release ‘Wolf’ Video Featuring Severance Star

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top