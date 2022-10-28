Instagram Facebook Twitter
Prince
Every Prince Album, Ranked
Special Interest
Special Interest Is the Last Band Standing
Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

Hear Iggy Pop Bash Through New F-Bomb-Filled Single, ‘Frenzy’

Track features Guns ‘N Roses’ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith
(Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Iggy Pop kicks up a Stooges-style storm on his new single, “Frenzy,” the first taste of his as-yet-untitled new album with producer Andrew Watt. The 75-year-old rock legend is backed on the profanity-laden song by Watt on guitar, Guns ‘N Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums.

As reported last week, the project will be released on producer Andrew Watt‘s Gold Tooth Records label in partnership with Atlantic Records. It features a host of high-profile special guests, details of which will be announced next month.

 

The album is Pop’s first since 2019 Free, which was released by Loma Vista. The artist has been active on the road internationally this year, but was unable to perform his scheduled headlining show at California’s Desert Daze festival earlier this month due to visa issues with his French-based live band. He will headline the Destination Chaos festival in the Dominican Republic early next year.

Iggy Pop at 25th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Also Read

Iggy Pop Inks With Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Label for New Album

For Watt, teaming with Pop is another feather in his cap of collaborating with rock and roll superstars. He produced Elton John and Britney Spears’ recent worldwide smash single “Hold Me Closer” as well as Ozzy Osbourne’s chart-topping new album, Patient Number 9, and has also worked with Morrissey, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, and Pearl Jam over the past two years.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

you may like

more from spin

Brian Johnson
Interviews

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Digs Into The Lives of Brian in New Memoir

(Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
News

Hear Iggy Pop Bash Through New F-Bomb-Filled Single, ‘Frenzy’

The sun bleeds, a horse wanders riderless, the world is torn: a man who has performed the ritual of ghameh zani - cutting one's head with a sword - watches his brothers in faith as they too hack themselves in ecstatic solidarity with their iconic martyr. (Credit: Matt Thompson)
Features

Donuts at the Hotel Evin

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top