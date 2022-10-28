Hear Iggy Pop Bash Through New F-Bomb-Filled Single, ‘Frenzy’

Iggy Pop kicks up a Stooges-style storm on his new single, “Frenzy,” the first taste of his as-yet-untitled new album with producer Andrew Watt. The 75-year-old rock legend is backed on the profanity-laden song by Watt on guitar, Guns ‘N Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums.

As reported last week, the project will be released on producer Andrew Watt‘s Gold Tooth Records label in partnership with Atlantic Records. It features a host of high-profile special guests, details of which will be announced next month.

The album is Pop’s first since 2019 Free, which was released by Loma Vista. The artist has been active on the road internationally this year, but was unable to perform his scheduled headlining show at California’s Desert Daze festival earlier this month due to visa issues with his French-based live band. He will headline the Destination Chaos festival in the Dominican Republic early next year.

For Watt, teaming with Pop is another feather in his cap of collaborating with rock and roll superstars. He produced Elton John and Britney Spears’ recent worldwide smash single “Hold Me Closer” as well as Ozzy Osbourne’s chart-topping new album, Patient Number 9, and has also worked with Morrissey, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, and Pearl Jam over the past two years.