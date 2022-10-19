Iggy Pop Inks With Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Label for New Album

Iggy Pop‘s as-yet-untitled new album will be released on producer Andrew Watt‘s Gold Tooth Records label in partnership with Atlantic Records, SPIN can confirm. The first single, “Frenzy,” arrives Oct. 28.

Pop’s Twitter feed has posted what appear to be lyrics from the song, including “Got a dick [and] two balls / that’s more than you all / my mind’ll be sick / if I suffer the pricks / so shut up [and] love me.”

Although further details have not been announced, the album features production from Watt and contributions from his regular cadre of studio collaborators, including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and that band’s former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

The album is Pop’s first since 2019 Free, which was released by Loma Vista. The punk legend has been active on the road internationally this year, but was unable to perform his scheduled headlining show at California’s Desert Daze festival earlier this month due to visa issues with his French-based live band. He will headline the Destination Chaos festival in the Dominican Republic early next year.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks,” Pop, who is now 75, said in a statement to Billboard. “Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the s- out of you. Have a great day.” Added Watt, “This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go. Turn it up and hold on.”

For Watt, teaming with Pop is another feather in his cap of collaborating with rock and roll superstars. He produced Elton John and Britney Spears’ recent worldwide smash single “Hold Me Closer” as well as Ozzy Osbourne’s chart-topping new album, Patient Number 9, and has also worked with Morrissey, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam over the past two years.