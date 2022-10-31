Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donuts at the Hotel Evin
The Damned’s Original Lineup Performs for First Time Since 1991
LOKRE
15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

HIRS Collective Plots New LP With Members of Garbage, My Chemical Romance

Shirley Manson appears on lead track ‘We’re Still Here’
(Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s the HIRS Collective has secured Garbage’s Shirley Manson, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly, and Circa Survive’s Anthony Green for its next album, We’re Still Here. The 17-track project will be released March 24 on Get Better Records.

Having previously appeared on HIRS Collective’s 2018 debut Friends, Lovers, Favorites, Manson be heard intoning the titular phrase of “We’re Still Here” during momentary respites from the group’s pummeling hardcore riffage.

 

“The name of the game is world expansion, cultivating true senses of community, and making sure that an idea can never die because it will have spread beyond the mind and powers of any single person,” says the group, whose stated mission is “to fight for, defend, and celebrate the survival of trans, queer, POC, black, women and any and all other folks who have to constantly face violence, marginalization, and oppression.” “Once you work with the Collective, you are the Collective.”

Also Read

Shirley Manson Aims to Find Truth on Garbage’s No Gods No Masters

We’re Still Here also sports contributions from members of Melt Banana, Touché Amore, La Dispute, Paint It Black, Soul Glo, Screaming Females, Anti-Flag, Converge, Thou, The Body, and The Locust.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

you may like

more from spin

(Photo by Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for CMT)
News

Watch Jack White, Brandi Carlile Salute Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute

Archibald Slim
Blue Chips

The Worldly Ways of Archibald Slim

Photo: Jason Al-Taan
News

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Release ‘Wolf’ Video Featuring Severance Star

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top