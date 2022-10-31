HIRS Collective Plots New LP With Members of Garbage, My Chemical Romance

Philadelphia’s the HIRS Collective has secured Garbage’s Shirley Manson, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly, and Circa Survive’s Anthony Green for its next album, We’re Still Here. The 17-track project will be released March 24 on Get Better Records.

Having previously appeared on HIRS Collective’s 2018 debut Friends, Lovers, Favorites, Manson be heard intoning the titular phrase of “We’re Still Here” during momentary respites from the group’s pummeling hardcore riffage.

“The name of the game is world expansion, cultivating true senses of community, and making sure that an idea can never die because it will have spread beyond the mind and powers of any single person,” says the group, whose stated mission is “to fight for, defend, and celebrate the survival of trans, queer, POC, black, women and any and all other folks who have to constantly face violence, marginalization, and oppression.” “Once you work with the Collective, you are the Collective.”

We’re Still Here also sports contributions from members of Melt Banana, Touché Amore, La Dispute, Paint It Black, Soul Glo, Screaming Females, Anti-Flag, Converge, Thou, The Body, and The Locust.