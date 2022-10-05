Guided By Voices Announce 46th Studio Album, La La Land

Guided By Voices have a collection of ’90s rarities called Scalping the Guru coming out on Oct. 28, but that isn’t stopping the long-running Dayton, Ohio-based rock band from announcing its 46th studio album, La La Land, which will be released on Jan. 20. Its thundering lead track, “Instinct Dwelling,” can be sampled below.

Frontman Robert Pollard says La La Land “is somewhat of a companion piece” to GBV’s July release Tremblers and Goggles by Rank “and continues to explore a path of diversity in styles and in longer, more adventurous song structures.”

GBV has a handful of tour dates on tap through the end of the year, including shows on Nov. 26 in Boston, Dec. 2 in Philadelphia and Dec. 3 in New York with Dinosaur Jr and comedian Eugene Mirman. Pollard and company will also ring in the new year with a Dec. 27-28 and Dec. 30-31 run at SPACE in Evanston, Ill.

Guided By Voices 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, October 21 – Tulips – Dallas / Fort Worth, TX

Sat, October 22 – Mohawk – Austin, TX

Fri, November 25 – Aura – Portland, ME

Sat, November 26 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

Fri, December 2 – Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

Sat, December 3 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

Tue, December 27 – SPACE – Evanston, IL

Wed, December 28 – SPACE – Evanston, IL

Fri, December 30 – SPACE – Evanston, IL

Sat, December 31 – SPACE – Evanston, IL