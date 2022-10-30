Green Day Side Project The Coverups Go Covers Crazy at Halloween Gig

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt got into the Halloween spirit on Friday night, as their side project the Coverups took over Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge for a 36-song blowout.

Started in 2018 as a way to play cover songs, the troupe also features Green Day touring guitarist Jason White, the band’s audio engineer Chris Dugan, and guitar and bass tech/tour manager Bill Schneider. The Coverups don’t do shows often, but when they do, they’re usually in small clubs like Moroccan Lounge or for special events like Armstrong’s 50th birthday bash earlier this year.

The Oct. 28 gig was originally planned for early September but had to be postponed due to COVID (tickets were just $20 and sold out quickly, according to GreenDay.fm). It turned out to be a happy accident, as the band used the Halloween occasion to promote a “costume party” and dress up as different characters while ripping through material such as Bauhaus’ “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” and the Misfits’ “Where Eagles Dare.”

The band also threw in a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis with a cover of “Great Balls of Fire” and covered songs from The Cure, Ramones, Cheap Trick, Veruca Salt, Nirvana, and David Bowie, among others.

See the full rundown at Setlist.fm and check out fan-filmed videos below.

Saw Green Day doing a covers set in a pub on Friday night. It was decent. pic.twitter.com/JRpmQ5SoJu — Beez (@TerryBeez666) October 30, 2022

Had a blast at The Coverups show last night in DTLA.

Billie Joe Armstrong and some of the Green Day guys playing cover songs. Halloween theme 🤘🎸 pic.twitter.com/sJYW0sKm37 — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) October 29, 2022