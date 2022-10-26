Instagram Facebook Twitter
Green Day, Eddie Vedder to Headline Arizona’s 2023 Innings Festival

Green Day had headlined the East Coast rendition of the festival in March
The fifth annual Innings Festival will host 18 bands on Feb. 25 and 26 at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park.

Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, The Pretty Reckless, and The Head and The Heart are slated to perform. Fans can also look forward to appearances by Major League Baseball greats including Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, and Mike Cameron.

General admission, GA+, VIP, and platinum tickets will go on sale at 10 am PST tomorrow (Oct. 27) through the fest’s website.

Some additional events at the festival will include an All-Star Baseball Jam that will be held and hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band, and the return of the on-site talk show by Ryan Dempster which will feature MLB players and musicians.

Green Day in 2019

SPIN reviewed this year’s Innings Festival, where St. Vincent dominated the stage but the festival’s physical grounds and layout had some logistical issues.

