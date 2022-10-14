Watch FIDLAR Act Out Teen Dramas in ‘Sand on the Beach’ Video

SoCal punk rockers FIDLAR are back with a hilarious new music video for “Sand on the Beach,” the second single from their forthcoming EP. The video, directed by Ryan Baxley, parodies ’90s and 2000s-era California-set teen dramas such as Beverly Hills, 90210 and The OC. Fidlar’s fictional show is, naturally, Sand on the Beach.

As for the song, it’s is an upbeat slice of pop-punk with some surf-y guitar work, produced by Dave Sardy (Spoon, LCD Soundsystem, Red Hot Chili Peppers). Fidlar’s last single, “FSU,” was also produced by Sardy. The group’s new EP will be out in early 2023.

The trio has also confirmed a short February 2023 tour of California cities, beginning Feb. 18 in Sacramento. Fidlar’s last shows of the year are set for Boston (Oct. 28), New York (Oct. 29), and Washington D.C. (Oct. 30).

Fidlar Tour Dates

October 28th, 2022 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

October 29th, 2022 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY (SOLD OUT)

October 30th, 2022 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

February 17th, 2023 – Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

February 18th, 2023 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

February 21st, 2023 – Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA

February 22nd, 2023 – Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

February 24th, 2023 – Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

February 25th, 2023 – The Observatory – Orange County, CA