Watch Eddie Vedder Join the Who for ‘The Seeker’ at Private L.A. Benefit

The Damned’s Original Lineup Performs for First Time Since 1991
Event raised money for Teen Cancer, a charity the Who has long championed
The Who
Suzanne Cordeiro / Contributor

Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder joined the Who last night (Oct. 30) at a private cancer benefit in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades region for an acoustic performance of “The Seeker.” Flanked by Pete Townshend, his brother/Who touring musician Simon, and Roger Daltrey, Vedder reprised a song he has performed numerous times solo, with Pearl Jam, and on stage with the Who, one of his most beloved bands.

Pete Townshend’s partner Rachel Fuller also posted a short Facebook video of the musicians rehearsing the song prior to the performance.

 

The event raised funds for Teen Cancer America, the U.S. version of a U.K. charity championed by the Who for many years. Daltrey and Townshend are presently offering an autographed guitar for auction through the organization, with proceeds to benefit the Play It Back Music program giving “adolescent and young adult cancer patients and survivors the opportunity to express themselves and heal through the power of making music.”

Innings Festival

Also Read

Green Day, Eddie Vedder to Headline Arizona’s 2023 Innings Festival

The Who is in southern California ahead of a show tomorrow at the Hollywood Bowl, with its The Who Hits Back! tour wrapping with a Friday and Saturday stand at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. Having finished a fall tour with Pearl Jam and three shows with his side band Earthlings, Vedder is expected to participate in the Nov. 20 Venture Into Cures benefit, which raises funds for research into the skin disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Jonathan Cohen

