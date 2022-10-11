Dry Cleaning Stretches Out On ‘No Decent Shoes for Rain’

Dry Cleaning stretches out on the nearly six-minute new single “No Decent Shoes for Rain,” the latest track to be previewed from its upcoming album, Stumpwork (Oct. 21).

The song “is inspired by grief, grief over past relationships, grief for loved ones who have died, and all the things that come with that; loneliness, numbness, yearning, ruminating about the past,” according to vocalist Florence Shaw, whose narrative talent shines on the undulating, largely spoken-word “No Decent Shoes for Rain.”

“No Decent Shoes for Rain” follows previous singles “Gary Ashby,” “Don’t Press Me” and “Anna Calls From the Arctic.” Dry Cleaning played a few shows in the U.S. ahead of the release of Stumpwork, and will be back on tour in Europe beginning Nov. 8 in Paris.

A North American touring leg will get underway Jan. 10 in Montreal and run through Feb. 2 in Brooklyn, N.Y.