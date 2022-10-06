Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dead and Company Announce Final Tour Dates

The tour kicks off with two shows in Los Angeles in May and will end in San Francisco
Dead & Company
(Credit: Danny Clinch)

A few weeks after announcing that this upcoming tour will be their last, Dead & Company have revealed their 2023 tour dates. The run will kick off with two arena shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20.

The tour will hit a number of notable venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The final shows will end at the Dead’s spiritual hometown of San Francisco. Those shows will take place at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, on July 15 and 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 am local time at the band’s website.

Dead & Company 2023 tour dates:

Fri May 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sat May 20 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tue May 23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri May 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun May 28 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
Tue May 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jun 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jun 03 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Mon Jun 05 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Jun 07 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri Jun 09 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sat Jun 10 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Tue Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Thu Jun 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park
Sat Jun 17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Jun 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jun 21 New York, NY Citi Field
Thu Jun 22 New York, NY Citi Field
Sun Jun 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Tue Jun 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sat Jul 01 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Sun Jul 02 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Mon Jul 03 Boulder, CO Folsom Field
Fri Jul 07 George, WA The Gorge
Sat Jul 08 George, WA The Gorge
Fri Jul 14 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Sat Jul 15 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

tags:

