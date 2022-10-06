Dead and Company Announce Final Tour Dates

A few weeks after announcing that this upcoming tour will be their last, Dead & Company have revealed their 2023 tour dates. The run will kick off with two arena shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20.

The tour will hit a number of notable venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The final shows will end at the Dead’s spiritual hometown of San Francisco. Those shows will take place at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, on July 15 and 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 am local time at the band’s website.

Dead & Company 2023 tour dates:

Fri May 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat May 20 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue May 23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri May 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun May 28 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue May 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jun 01 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jun 03 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Mon Jun 05 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jun 07 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri Jun 09 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat Jun 10 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Tue Jun 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jun 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

Sat Jun 17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Jun 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jun 21 New York, NY Citi Field

Thu Jun 22 New York, NY Citi Field

Sun Jun 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Tue Jun 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sat Jul 01 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Sun Jul 02 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Mon Jul 03 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Fri Jul 07 George, WA The Gorge

Sat Jul 08 George, WA The Gorge

Fri Jul 14 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Sat Jul 15 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park