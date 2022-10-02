Bruce Springsteen and Jake Clemons Perform Three Songs With the Killers

The Killers‘ North American leg of their Imploding the Mirage tour has been eventful. Opener Johnny Marr has performed Smiths songs with the band, including several with his former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke on Friday night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. How did they top that? By calling over a friend from across the river.

Ahead of Saturday night’s encore, the Killers singer Brandon Flowers said to the crowd that “everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right?” Flowers isn’t wrong, and he surprised the MSG audience with what he said next.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but me and my friends have been sweating bullets up here all night because the Boss is here. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.”

And voila, Springsteen and E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons appeared on stage. The duo joined the rockers for three songs, with two classic Springsteen songs with “Badlands” and “Born to Run.” The third was the Killers’ “A Dustland Fairytale,” which was released last year and featured Springsteen on vocals.

In addition to the surprise appearance, it’s been a big week for Springsteen. On Friday, Nebraska turned 40 and a day earlier, he announced a new album, Only the Strong Survive, which is a collection of soul covers.