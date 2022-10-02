Instagram Facebook Twitter
Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
Nandi Bushell Makes Beautiful Noise
For Sunny Day Real Estate, Time Is Once Again Poetry

Bruce Springsteen and Jake Clemons Perform Three Songs With the Killers

E Street took over Madison Square Garden
The Killers

The Killers‘ North American leg of their Imploding the Mirage tour has been eventful. Opener Johnny Marr has performed Smiths songs with the band, including several with his former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke on Friday night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. How did they top that? By calling over a friend from across the river.

Ahead of Saturday night’s encore, the Killers singer Brandon Flowers said to the crowd that “everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right?” Flowers isn’t wrong, and he surprised the MSG audience with what he said next.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but me and my friends have been sweating bullets up here all night because the Boss is here. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.”

And voila, Springsteen and E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons appeared on stage. The duo joined the rockers for three songs, with two classic Springsteen songs with “Badlands” and “Born to Run.” The third was the Killers’ “A Dustland Fairytale,” which was released last year and featured Springsteen on vocals.

Bruce Springsteen

Also Read

Bruce Springsteen Confirms Soul Covers Album, Only The Strong Survive

 

 

In addition to the surprise appearance, it’s been a big week for Springsteen. On Friday, Nebraska turned 40 and a day earlier, he announced a new album, Only the Strong Survive, which is a collection of soul covers.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

Education

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Brings a Good Cause to Riot Fest

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

you may like

more from spin

The Killers
News

Bruce Springsteen and Jake Clemons Perform Three Songs With the Killers

Lemonheads
News

The Lemonheads Perform ‘Into Your Arms’ With Courtney Love

Eddie Vedder
News

Watch Eddie Vedder Join Stevie Nicks on ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top