Instagram Facebook Twitter
blink-182
Blink-182’s 10 Most Underrated Songs
The ‘Rollercoaster Ride’ of Wild Pink’s ILYSM
Dan Auerbach Revives the Arcs for First Album Since 2015

Watch Bruce Springsteen Cover the Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’

Original track was a surprising smash hit for soul legends in 1985
Bruce Springsteen
Jamie McCarthy / Staff

The latest fruit of Bruce Springsteen‘s upcoming soul covers album Only the Strong Survive has arrived in the form of “Nightshift,” the Boss’ cover of the Commodores’ late-career, 1985 hit single. The track, which improbably reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the Commodores’ biggest hit in four years, is a tribute to late soul legends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson.

 

“An essential song selection in the early creation of Only the Strong Survive, the track inspired Springsteen, his producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret to christen themselves ‘The Nightshift’ while finishing this new record,” according to a statement.

Springsteen previously released his version of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” as the first single from Only the Strong Survive, which arrives Nov. 11 from Columbia Records. The album was recorded at Springsteen’s Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey and features vocals by soul icon Sam Moore of Sam & Dave on William Bell’s “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” and Dobie Gray’s “Soul Days.” The E Street Horns are present throughout, along with backing vocalists Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton.

Bruce Springsteen The Killers

Also Read

Bruce Springsteen and Jake Clemons Perform Three Songs With the Killers

“The music that led me to this epiphany is soul music,” Springsteen said. “I put my own spin on the singing and my team mastered and sonically modernized some of the most beautiful songs in the American pop songbook.”

Springsteen will perform on Nov. 7 at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert in New York, and his 2023 world tour with The E Street Band begins Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Jack Bridgland
News

Blink-182 Comes on Strong With New Single ‘Edging’

Fidlar
News

Watch FIDLAR Act Out Teen Dramas in ‘Sand on the Beach’ Video

Bruce Springsteen
News

Watch Bruce Springsteen Cover the Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top