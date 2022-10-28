Instagram Facebook Twitter
Prince
Every Prince Album, Ranked
Special Interest
Special Interest Is the Last Band Standing
Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

Bruce Springsteen Goes Black and White in ‘Don’t Play That Song’ Video

It’s the third and final track to be released ahead of The Boss’ new album, due Nov. 11

Bruce Springsteen leans further into the retro vibe of his upcoming soul covers album Only the Strong Survive in the Thom Zimny-directed, black-and-white video for “Don’t Play That Song.” The track is the third and final to be released ahead of the new album, which arrives Nov. 11 from Columbia Records.

Originally released by Ben E. King under the name “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)” in 1962, the track was written by King’s wife Betty Nelson with Atlantic Records president Ahmet Ertegun. It was a No. 2 hit on Billboard’s R&B singles chart at the time, only to be topped by Aretha Franklin’s No. 1 version in 1970.

 

“Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)” has also been recorded by Mariah Carey and performed by Kelly Clarkson on the first season of American Idol. Soul legend Sam Moore, who appears on two tracks from Only the Strong Survive but not this version, recorded it for his 2006 album Overnight Sensational.

Bruce Springsteen

Also Read

Watch Bruce Springsteen Cover the Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’

“Don’t Play That Song” follows “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and “Nightshift” as previews of the new Springsteen album. The Boss will promote it with his first visit to SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday (Oct. 31). Springsteen also will perform on Nov. 7 at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert in New York, and his 2023 world tour with The E Street Band begins Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

you may like

more from spin

News

Bruce Springsteen Goes Black and White in ‘Don’t Play That Song’ Video

(Photo: Caroline McCredie / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)
News

Hear Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Prince
Death and Taxes

Every Prince Album, Ranked

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top