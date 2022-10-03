Bono to Present Stories of Surrender on Fall Book Tour

Bono will be going on a different kind of tour this fall, when he presents Stories of Surrender in 14 cities in tandem with the Nov. 1 release of his memoir, SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” the U2 frontman said. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell. Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Stories of Surrender begins Nov. 2 in Boston and wraps Nov. 28 in Madrid. Tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 7) and come with a copy of Bono’s book, which is so named because each chapter is titled after a different U2 song.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs,” Bono said earlier this year. “The people, places and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the ’70s with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … with a fair amount of fun along the way.”

Here are Bono’s tour dates:

Wed Nov 02 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Nov 04 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Tue Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Wed Nov 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Nov 12 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Wed Nov 16 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Thu Nov 17 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Sat Nov 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon Nov 21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Nov 23 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Fri Nov 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Mon Nov 28 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Coliseum